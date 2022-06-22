Search

22 Jun 2022

Nine recipients honoured by Templemore Thurles MDC with Civic Receptions

The awards ceremony was held in the Templemore Arms Hotel

The recipients pictyred with members of the Templemore Thurles MDC

Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council honoured and celebrated nine recipients with Civic Receptions at the Templemore Arms Hotel last week amid great fanfare.
A wonderfully organised function celebrated the achievements of the recipients across a range of activities, spanning sport, community endeavour, the arts, and service to those in need.
The event, hosted by Cathaoirleach of the MD, Cllr Seamus Hanafin, was, he said, a reflection of the esteem in which the recipients are held as a result of their achievements. A Civic Reception is the highest honour a local authority can bestow on any group or individual and it is granted only to those who have performed exceptionally and who bring their unique gifts and talents for the betterment of their community.
“Our county is in a much better place, because you are doing what you do,” Cllr Hanafin said.
District Administrator Sharon Scully was lavish in her praise for the recipients and the MC for the event, Paul Collins of Ballywire Productions brought the audience through the achievements of the recipients through video and image, as the elected representative proposing each one explained the reasoning .
The recipients were:
*Moycarkey Borris U21 county hurling champions, proposed by Cllr Sean Ryan.
*Bill and Anna Corcoran for their contribution to swimming in Templemore, proposed by Cllr Noel Coonan.
* Padraic Maher for his contribution to hurling, proposed by Cllr Seamus Hanafin,
*Age Friendly Roscrea, proposed by Cllr Michael Smith.
*Roscrea Tidy Towns Committee proposed by Cllr Shane Lee.
*Thurles Musical Society proposed by Cllr Jim Ryan.
*Down Syndrome Tipperary Meitheal Project proposed by Cllr Micheal Lowry.
*Templemore Graveyard Committee, proposed by Cllr Eddie Moran.
*Upperchurch Drombane Voluntary Housing Association, proposed by Cllr Peggy Ryan.
The bringing together of nine very diverse and varied accordees created a unique occasion and the celebratory atmosphere appropriately reflected the sense of appreciation for their great contributions to their communities.

Local News

