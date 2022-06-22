Search

22 Jun 2022

€144,000 for two Tipperary community first responders

Senator Garret Ahearn welcomes funding

Senator Garret Ahearn with Minister Heather Humphreys

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jun 2022 10:59 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie


Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed €144,000 in funding for two community first responders in Tipperary. 

Senator Garret Ahearn said “This is fantastic news today for two groups in Tipperary who do immense work for the county. This funding comes from Minister Heather Humphries department under the CLÀR funding scheme.

“South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association have been granted €89,600.00 for the purchase of a vehicle. I know this is something that they have needed for some time and I am very happy that they have been successful on this occasion.

“The second organisation is Irish Red Cross Cashel who have been granted €55,000.00 to purchase a van based ambulance. 

“This is really significant funding that is very much needed for these organisations. A lot of their vehicles are quite old and are used very regularly. 

“All of the funding granted in this tranche of CLÀR funding goes towards essential transport services to support cancer patients and people with mobility issues right across the county of Tipperary. I know these organisations are very grateful to now be in a position to purchase new vehicles.

“These community groups perform really important roles. They transport blood samples from hospitals, deliver medication and deliver a range of other critical services that are vital in Tipperary and I would like to congratulate the work that they do.

“This funding is part of a countrywide announcement of over €1.6 million for community first responders across the country. Overall, Minister Humphreys is announcing €1.62 million under Measure 2 of the CLÁR Programme – supporting the purchase of a record 32 vehicles in rural communities”. Senator Garret Ahearn concluded

