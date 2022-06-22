Couple found dead in Tipperary named locally

The elderly couple found dead in Cloneen on the Tipperray-Kilkenny border on Monday have been named as Nicholas and Hilary Smith.
The couple were originally from England and were in their 70s and 80s, and it is believed that the remains of the pair may have lain undiscovered in their home for more than a year.
This belief was strengthened by the discovery of cartons of milk which were in the house with the expiration dated back to late 2020.
Post-mortem examinations on the couple were scheduled to take place on Tuesday, and the couple are understood to have bought the house just outside Cloneen village 10 years ago.
