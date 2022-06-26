Search

26 Jun 2022

Calls for grass to be cut in housing estates in Tipperary's largest town during May

Biodiversity is all well and good but.....

Grass cutting

The return of lawn mowers and grass cutting machines to housing estates in Clonmel has been welcomed

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

26 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The grass should be cut in green areas of Clonmel’s housing estates during May and it shouldn’t be allowed to grow wild, members of Clonmel Borough District have stated.
Cllr Richie Molloy said that while biodiversity was very important, he didn’t believe there was much value in not cutting the grass in housing estates.
There weren’t many wildflowers in those areas, although he agreed that the grass shouldn’t be cut on roundabouts.

The grass was so high in some estates that people were throwing rubbish in those areas.

Cllr Niall Dennehy welcomed the return of lawn mowers and grass cutting machines.

He wondered when the council would get around to those areas where the grass had yet to be cut.
Cllr Pat English said that sections of the town should be left uncut but play areas should be cut, because it was unsightly.
District Engineer Eoin Powell said the council had a policy not to cut the grass during May, in order to protect the bee population.
However the engineer accepted the points made about the housing estates, and said it was more appropriate not to cut the grass on the approach roads to the town.

Local News

