Met Éireann issue a yellow weather warning for Tipperary starting tomorrow
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Tipperary and the rest of Munster and Connacht tomorrow, Friday, June 24, to Saturday, June 25.
They predict 'heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours.'
Met Éireann also warned about spot flooding in some places.
The staff at the new ‘Vincents’ Abbey Street, Cahir: Rachel Darcy, Sinead Darcy, Manager Chris Butler, Rose Marie Ward, Patricia O’Dwyer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.