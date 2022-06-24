Thanks to the Tipperary folk who supported successful Grange Field Evening

Grange Community Council

Our very successful 42nd Annual Field Evening was held on Friday, May 27, 2022 in the school grounds and was once again enjoyed by a huge crowd in glorious sunshine.

Proceeds will help maintain our Community Hall i.e, insurance, heating and lighting and will help accommodate the many activities held their every week.

The Community Council wish to thank the many businesses, families and individuals who gave sponsorship vouchers for our Annual Auction along with donations of Plants, cakes, bric-a-brac, raffle prizes, flower arranging etc.

Thank you to the School Board, Principal and Staff for the use of the school and in many ways who help facilitate this evening, especially the many competitions, match and sports events. The use of the school makes the running of the Field Evening so much easier, Míle Buíochas.

Sincere thanks to all those who helped in any way on the evening, especially the 5th and 6th class students for coming up with various fun ideas for stalls, thank you to all who were involved in manning the various stalls, selling tickets, making teas, coffees and minerals etc, selling and bargaining and making many children happy to have their face painted. Ger, you did a great job on the auction once again.

Thank you to Maeve Murphy for the wonderful photography on the night and to Alfie Neal who did some drone footage.

It was wonderful to see so many people from the Community enjoying the sunshine and meeting people they may not have seen for a long time. Your support and participation is very much appreciated by Grange Community Council members.

Overall Winner Art – Liam Flynn (6th Class).Junior Infants: Mark Mullan, Abigail Ryan, Alice Hughes.Senior Infants: Ciara Hodnett, Emma Morrissey, Harry Ahern.1st class: Aryanna Mee, Charlee Allen, Kian Earl, Shauna O’Donnell, Leah Davis, Joseph Fitzgerald.2nd Class: Cullen Walsh, Jack O’Donovan, Jack Martin3rd Class: Sammy Mee, Ella Rose O’Connor, Zoe Coates4th Class: Gracie Mae O’Sullivan, Darragh Cooney, Aoibhinn Ryan.5th Class: Saoirse Kiely, Caoimhe Guthrie, Amy Slattery6th Class: Lucy Moloney, Anna Hyland, Megan Nugent.Most Money collected on a stall - Killian O'Dwyer, Killian Murphy, Sean Lonergan and Emma Aird.- James Halpin, James King and Cian WalshWell done to every one of the 5th and 6th class children.