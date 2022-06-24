South Tipperary's Covid-19 testing centre is moving to new location

The Covid-19 testing centre in Clonmel will move to a new location on the grounds of Tipperary University Hospital (Heywood Road Entrance) from Friday, July 1.

It had previously been located at Moyle Rovers GAA grounds near Clonmel.

The COVID-19 Testing Centres in Clonmel and the other four throughout the South East will continue to be open seven days per week and appointments can be made at: https://covid19test. healthservice.ie/hse-self- referral/

The HSE in the South East is continuing to urge those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster and who have not yet received it to get their vaccine.

This is particularly important given the recent increase in the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Throughout counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, a total of 98 GP practices and 94 pharmacies continue to provide vaccinations.

A number of “pop up” vaccination facilities will also be utilised by the HSE in the South East, particularly in areas where Vaccination Centres have recently finished up their tenure in premises in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and in Kilkenny (following on from completion of tenure in Carlow). For the moment, only scheduled appointments made through the on line HSE vaccination self-scheduler will be facilitated at the “pop up” locations.

The Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White has paid tribute to staff that have served across vaccinations, testing and tracing services since the pandemic response began in March 2020:

“As an organisation, the HSE continues to address the pandemic. As per our continued “You never know” advertising campaign, we are reminding everyone as to the importance of preventing the spread of COVID-19. We don’t always know who’s at risk from the infection but we do know how to protect them. We remain committed to the roll out of vaccines and boosters and encourage their take up by those eligible.”

“I do want to acknowledge the work and commitment of all staff in the centres that have finished up or where hours of operation have now been reduced. In the earlier stages of the pandemic, we looked forward eagerly to the vaccination programme. Subsequently, including in hospitals, residential care centres, nursing homes and vaccination centres in Carlow (two locations), Clonmel (two locations under the remit of the South/South West Hospital Group/Tipperary University Hospital), Enniscorthy (two locations), Kilkenny and Waterford (operated by the South/South West Hospital Group/University Hospital Waterford), staff supported the delivery of the vaccination programme as speedily and safely as possible.”

“With the help of GPs and pharmacies, hundreds of thousands of vaccines were dispensed over the last year and a half. The support of colleagues across the wider HSE, from the five local authorities in the region, public representatives and local communities in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford was also very much appreciated. Thank you to the people of the South East for availing of the facilities to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and loved ones and their communities. Vaccines are working and are helping to prevent severe illness across the country and beyond.”