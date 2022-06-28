Search

28 Jun 2022

Burglars break into county Tipperary caravan park and golf club on the same night

Aileen Hahesy

28 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Gardaí are investigating burglaries at a caravan park in the Aherlow area and a golf club in Tipperary Town on the same night last weekend.

The office of the caravan park was broken into and ransacked sometime between 10pm last Friday, June 24 and 9.15am last Saturday, June 25.

A small sum of cash was stolen from the premises, which was entered by smashing a side window.

Meanwhile, the clubhouse of the golf club at Rathanny, Tipperary was burgled around 4am last Saturday.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the burglars stole a small sum of cash and caused about €500 damage to the clubhouse.

He appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into these two burglaries to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.

Local News

