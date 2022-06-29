Tipperary man receives prestigious scholarship to the United States

A Tipperary man has been nominated for a prestigious scholarship to the United States.

Conor Hammersley from Clonoulty has received a Fulbright award along with fellow Tipperary people Edel Meade from Clonmel and Sophie Ní Riain from Carrick-on-Suir.

Conor Hammersley is a Teagasc Walsh scholar based in the National Centre for Men’s Health, South East Technological University.

His PhD explores the socio-cultural context that shapes gendered behaviour among rural men in Ireland, focusing on identities and masculinities among the farming community and their association with farmers’ health and help-seeking behaviour.

As a Fulbright Teagasc awardee at Columbia-Bassett Medical School in New York, Conor will compare and contrast evolving socio-cultural and economic challenges US farmers face in relation to their health and those encountered by farmers in Ireland.

This will support the development of strategic health interventions developed in the US, to further inform the development of supports in Ireland.

The Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Joe Hackett and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Dublin, Alexandra McKnight, on behalf of US Ambassador to Ireland, Clare Cronin, announced the 40 Fulbright Irish awardees for 2022-2023.

Recipients were presented with their awards at a ceremony in Iveagh House.

The Fulbright Programme has served to strengthen international relations for 75 years. The Fulbright Commission in Ireland’s vision of inspiring minds to create a global culture of understanding is more important than ever in today’s increasingly polarised world.

This year’s Irish awardees will undertake research, teaching and study in the USA spanning many disciplines.

They will address pressing societal issues, engage with US society, and share their knowledge when they return home.