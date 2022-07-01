Tipperary gardaí intercept vehicle while on patrol and you won't believe what they discovered

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Templemore Roads Policing Unit intercepted this car on June 29 while on patrol in Killenaule after a Mobility App alert.
Gardaí said the driver was found to have never held a driving licence.
The vehicle was seized for no licence and insurance.
Gardaí added: "Driver to court."
