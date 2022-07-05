Aoibhín completes arduous ten time Slievenamon climb in one day for charity

Aoibhín Coady completed the challenge of climbing Slievenamon ten times in a day to raise funds for PAWs Animal Rescue in Mullinahone.

The overall event consisted of 80,000 steps, with the climb involving climbing 50 kilometres over an eighteen hour period.

Being from the valley of Slievenamon, the Nilemilehouse native first decided to complete the challenge last year.

“Ten times sounds like a lot, but I have to say climbs one to nine were grand, they didn’t actually feel as hard as I expected them to,” said Aoibhín.

Aoibhín planned a schedule for the day, leaving about twenty minutes at the base for a quick break before returning to the challenge.

PAWs Animal Rescue was established in 1997 and is dedicated to rescuing homeless and abandoned animals.

The charity provides hundreds of animals with care, medical attention and also conducts a rehoming process that involves extensive screening.

Last Summer, Aoibhín adopted her dog Sadie from the charity.

“My personal experience with them is just second to none. They’ve been fantastic,” said Aoibhín.

PAWs took into consideration Aoibhín’s farming background and her animals before pairing her with Sadie, who joined the challenge on the last climb of the day.

Since adoption, Sadie has featured on the PAWs calendar and is often visited by the charity.

“They were really good at listening and take heed of everything we were saying,” said Aoibhín.

To prepare for the challenge, Aoibhín is a member of Phoenix Gym in Clonmel and completed cardio and strength work in preparation for the rigorous event which saw reach an elevation gain of 4,070 meters, surpassing the height of Everest Base camp.

The UCC student’s membership of the Olympic Weightlifting Club also provided with the strength training needed to complete the climb.

Aoibhín also takes part in spartan races and has completed the five kilometre challenge, with her sights set on both the ten and twenty one kilometre challenge by the end of the year.

Aoibhín’s friends and colleagues from the Equine Warehouse showed their support on the day by joining for a portion of the climb.

Clonmel’s Phoenix Gym also showed their support with many members joining Aoibhín throughout the challenge.