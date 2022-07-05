Tipperary Gardaí investigate theft of Honda buggy from Ballyclerihan area

The red 150cc buggy was stolen from the Knockeevan area of Ballyclerihan
Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating the theft of a red 150cc Honda Buggy.
The vehicle was stolen from the Knockeevan area of Ballyclerihan on Friday 1 July between the hours of 9.30pm and 9am Saturday morning.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
