Search

07 Jul 2022

Tipperary cooks invited to join most imaginative meal-makers search

The challenge - to create the most delicious dish, savoury or sweet, in which a banana is the key ingredient,

Donal Skehan sill judge the competition

Donal Skehan sill judge the competition

Reporter:

news reporter

07 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

In a competition open to all the family, home cooks throughout Tipperary and beyond are being invited to join a search to find Ireland’s most imaginative meal-makers.

Leading the search is well-known television cook, Donal Skehan supported by banana importers, Fyffes whose previous collaborations led to the discovery of Ireland’s most creative banana bread bakers and banana dessert makers.

This year their invitation to the most inspired and creative cooks within the county is to create the most delicious dish, savoury or sweet, in which a banana is the key ingredient, their hope being to demonstrate what a versatile fruit the banana is.

Winning creations, to be judged by Skehan, will see rewards presented to the overall winner and best in category entries – including junior entrants, best breakfast, savoury, dessert, no bake and vegan. Entries close August 4th. Details on Facebook (www.facebook.com/FyffesIreland) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/fyffesireland/).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media