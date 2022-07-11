Search

11 Jul 2022

Veteran newspaper editor of title circulating in Tipperary honoured by colleagues

JOHN

Staff and retired staff of the Midland Tribune and sister paper, the Tullamore Tribune honoured John O'Callaghan on his 40th work anniversary

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Jul 2022 7:18 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Veteran newspaper editor John O'Callaghan was honoured by his colleagues, past and present, on the occasion of his 40th work anniversary at a function in Birr last week.

John, who was appointed editor of the Midland Tribune in 1990, joined the newspaper in the summer of 1981. His 40th anniversary occurred last year but could not be marked then due to Covid restrictions.

John has steered the Tribune, which circulates in Offaly and north Tipperary as well as the neighbouring counties of Galway and Laois, through huge changes in Irish society and the media industry.

The affable Birr man also celebrates his 60th birthday later this month and a birthday cake was  on hand at the enjoyable function in the County Arms Hotel.

