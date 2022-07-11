Tipperary teenagers and adults - Please leave the playground to the children!

WARNING: Please leave Ardfinnan Playground to the children it is designed for.
LEAVE THE PLAYGROUND TO THE CHILDREN
Please be aware that the Ardfinnan Playground equipment is strictly for use by children 12 years of age and younger under the supervision of an adult.
We are advising teenagers and adults to please not use the playground equipment and that hurling, football and cycling are not allowed within the playground area (as observed recently).
Please leave the playground to the children it is designed for. Playground rules are clearly displayed.
Criminal damage will be reported to the Garda. CCTV monitoring is in place.
