Top Tipperary wedding venue lodges major development plan with county council

Ashley Park House, one of the top wedding and event venues in the Tipperary has lodged an ambitious planning application with Tipperary County Council.

The house, situated on the shores of Lahorna lake near Ardcroney is seeking permission for events/weddings facilities with converted overnight guest accommodation totalling 1,889.3 sq m and ranging in height equivalent from one to two storeys, associated site & services development works, and permission for development to revise wastewater treatment arrangements and enhance the existing site entrance arrangements from the L1103 Local Road, all within the curtilage of and are part of the Protected Structure Ref. No. S14 A marquee structure used for events/functions/weddings, incl. entrance, main event space/hall, kitchen & serving areas, toilets & associated storage (635.1 sq m).

The change of use from agricultural to guest accommodation with storage/workshop areas of four outbuildings (totalling 1,136.9 sq m) and associated internal conversion works and external elevation and roof works, including:

Building A: four guest bedrooms with en-suite/bathroom facilities and storage arranged at ground and part first floor in building ranging from one to two storeys (172.3 sq m)

Building B: five guest bedrooms with en-suite facilities and storage in one storey building (152.8 sq m)

Building C: four guest bedrooms with en-suite facilities and workshop in one storey building (135.5 sq m)

Building D: 22 guest bedrooms with en-suite facilities, circulation areas and storage, arranged at ground (11 bedrooms) and first floor (11 bedrooms) in building ranging from one to two storeys (676.3 sq m)

Change of use from boathouse to civil ceremony room (99.3 sq m) and associated internal conversion works and external elevation and roof works; and hard and soft landscaping, internal roads and pedestrian walkways, vehicle circulation and parking areas, services (incl. foul sewer with grease traps from kitchen, three foul pump stations and two primary foul settlement tanks below ground)

Permission for decommissioning of existing wastewater treatment polishing filter and infiltration bed system and change of two primary foul settlement tanks below ground to holding tanks from where all wastewaters will be removed by tanker and treated off-site at a local licensed wastewater treatment facility

Revision and enhancement of the existing primary site entrance to the development from the L1103 local road, by removal and replacement of entrance piers and walls, set back to achieved improved sight lines

Construction of two new vehicle passing bays along the primary access road to the development from the from the L1103 local road; and all other ancillary and associated site development works above and below ground level.