JOBS BOARD: Check out who is hiring in Tipperary this week

26 Jul 2022

26 Jul 2022 5:45 PM

Looking for work? Here are nine companies recruiting in Tipperary

Fiserv

Fiserv is recruiting a call centre team manager, a Data Analytics Release/Change manager and a Qlik architect. 

All positions are for Nenagh. 

Full details are available on their website

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Stores are looking for sales assistants in Roscrea and Thurles. 

They are also recruiting a part-time service manager in Clonmel. 

More information is available on their opportunities page

North Tipperary Development Company

The NTDC SICAP programme is recruiting for a number of positions:

  • Ukrainian Refugee Support Worker
  • Part-time Ukrainian Project Administrator
  • Research, Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning Outreach Worker

Application forms and complete job descriptions are available on the NTDC website. 

Tipperary Fire & Rescue Service

Tipperary Fire & Rescue Service are looking for retained part-time firefighters. 

More information and application forms are available on the Tipperary County Council website

Derivan Sexton and Company Solicitors 

Derivan Sexton and Company Solicitors in Carrick-on-Suir are recruiting an office administrator. 

CVs should be sent to admin@derivansexton.ie.

More information is available on jobalert.ie.

Aherlow House Hotel

Aherlow House Hotel is looking for part-time and full-time receptionists and food and beverage assistants. 

Salary is €11.50 an hour 

More information is available on indeed.com.

Centra-Clonmel

Centra on Thomas Street, Clonmel is recruiting a shop floor assistant.

More available at indeed.com.

Tipperary Co-op Home & DIY Hardware

Tipperary Co-op Home & DIY Hardware are looking for Cash Office/ Accounts Administrator. 

The position is full-time and permanent.

The full job description and application are available at indeed.com.

