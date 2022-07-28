Mass on hilltop overlooking Tipperary returns on August Bank Holiday

The annual Mass at the Holy Year Cross overlooking Clonmel will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, August 1
For the first time since 2019, the annual Mass at the Holy Year Cross overlooking Clonmel will be celebrated on Bank Holiday Monday, August 1 at 11am.
The mass was postponed for the last two years because of the pandemic, and its return will be welcomed by people from the town and surrounding area, many of whom faithfully make the annual pilgrimage to the hilltop.
As well as the celebration of the Mass by a priest from Ss Peter and Paul’s parish, it’s a day out for all the family and an occasion enjoyed by people of all ages.
The original cross was carried from the town and erected to celebrate the Holy Year in 1950.
Since then a Mass has been celebrated on the site at Cnoc a Chomortais, or Scrouthea Hill, on each August Bank Holiday Monday; while the cross and the area surrounding it has been maintained by a dedicated voluntary committee based at the Old Bridge.
The committee has painted the cross and worked on the surrounding area all this week to make sure that it looks best for the big day on Monday.
