Toomevara
Some cyclists have reported concerns about a cycleway from Toomevara to Nenagh, said Cllr Shane Lee at Templemore/Thurles Municipal District.
“It’s a double yellow line, but the one coming from Roscrea, is a single line. Why? The cyclists themselves are a bit concerned about it.”
The cycleway from Nenagh to Toomevara was completed to a higher standard as it is a pilot scheme. “That’s why there is differentiation,” said a council official.
Separately, the council official said there are quite a lot of chips on the hard shoulder of the Limerick road, on about a 200m section of road.
“I know cyclists don’t like that hard chip. We’ve got 32k into Nenagh now which we would consider a very good surface for the cyclists. We will get the loose chips removed after this current hot spell.”
