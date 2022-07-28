Tipperary has one of the highest growth rates of new .ie domains according to new report

Tipperary had the second highest percentage growth of .ie domain registrations in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2019.

This is according to the .IE Domain Profile Report by weare.i.e released today.

The report showed 557 new .ie domain registrations in Tipperary in the first half of this year.

This amounted to a 34.9% growth rate compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

The report said that place proved very popular for new .ie registrations, with the top keywords in Tipperary being Ireland, Tipperary and retrofits.

Chief Executive of .IE David Curtin said this shows the link between business and identity is strong in Tipperary.

“This latest .IE Domain Profile Report signals that SMEs in Tipperary are using their .ie online identity and their websites as a core part of their business post-pandemic, ensuring that their customers can continue to avail of hybrid business models by seamlessly linking their physical premises with their digital presence,” said Mr Curtin.

Mr Curtin also reminds businesses to keep their online presence safe from security attacks by ensuring their security cert is up to date and using additional safety tools like DNSSEC and Registry Lock.

“We would continue to urge all SMEs in Tipperary, particularly businesses and those with a responsibility to protect sensitive information, to do as much as they can to protect their customers and mitigate the risk of their internal systems falling foul of cyberattacks,” said Mr Curtin.

Munster

The report also showed 4,982 new registrations in Munster between January and June 2022.

On the island of Ireland, there were 23,809.

The .IE Domain Profile Report is a biannual analysis of the .ie domain database.

The H1 2022 report covers the period January 1 - June 30, 2022.