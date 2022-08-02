The Kilkennys will rock up Tipperary Music Festival on Saturday

After an absence of almost three years, the Cullen Music Festival will return to Aisling Park on next Saturday, August 6
CULLEN MUSIC FESTIVAL
After an absence of almost three years, the Cullen Music Festival will return to Aisling Park on next Saturday, August 6, when the main attraction will be The Kilkennys, a traditional Irish folk and ballad group.
The band has released a number of albums and toured extensively in Ireland and around the world, sharing the stage with renowned Irish artists such as Shane McGowan, Sharon Shannon and Finbar Furey.
Among their most popular songs are Galway Girl, South Australia, Spanish Lady and Fiddlers Green.
Other supporting artists performing on stage will be Robert Bradshaw, Josh Quinn, Martin Byrnes and Tarah Moore, with DJ Davy bringing the night to a close.
Gates will open at 6pm with a fully licensed bar in the marquee and food available throughout the evening.
Tickets (€15) are available from Cullen Lattin FC members or online from GR8 Events Ticketing.
