Penneys announce plans for expansion of store in Tipperary

A change of use of the lower part of the ground floor from stock room/storage to a retail area is planned for the Clonmel store
Primark Limited has revealed plans for the expansion of the Penneys fashion and accessories store in O’Connell Street in Clonmel by applying for planning permission for a change of use of the lower part of its ground floor from stock room/storage to a retail area encompassing 622 square metres.
The alterations include a new customer lift, staff training room, staff accessible toilets, plant rooms, switch rooms, communications and equipment rooms, air handling and heating systems and an external ESB room.
Nine new fitting rooms and seven new cash desks, all at ground floor, are also included in the plans.
A decision on the application is due to be announced by Tipperary County Council on September 19.
Any submissions must be made to the council by August 29.
A change of use of the lower part of the ground floor from stock room/storage to a retail area is planned for the Clonmel store
At the Famine Warhouse in Ballingarry on Saturday last, at the conclusion of the 1848 Famine Walk, the Ukrainian Ambassador, Ms Larysa Gerasko, raises her national flag
Carrick-on-Suir man Bernard ‘Pinky’ O’Neill, who died suddenly in Clonmel last Saturday. Picture: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.