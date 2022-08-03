Tipperary company gets €3million grant to give new life to plastics

Trifol Resources Limited, based in Littleton, Co. Tipperary in Ireland, has secured a grant of €3 million from the European Union LIFE Programme to demonstrate a scalable modular pyrolysis process to give new life to waste plastics while enabling local production of sustainable wax.

The project is titled as "PLASTIC2WAXLIFE" (aka NEWLIFE2PLASTIC) is expected to deliver an industrial plant able to prevent up to 24,000 tonnes/year of waste plastics incineration, 23,000 tonnes of CO2eq/year of GHG emission as well as make possible up to 354 GWh/year of energy savings every year using patented technology.

Our planet is slowly choking on plastic. Nearly 400 million tonnes of plastic are entering into our ecosystem every year and it is now ubiquitous in our natural environment. Waste plastic is damaging our waterways, harming wildlife and poses a threat to public health. The need to tackle plastic waste is urgent, and today the Life Programme of the EU Commission is supporting Trifol Resources to turn back the tide on waste plastic.

Trifol Resources Limited (TRIFOL) has introduced an innovative patented technology that converts waste plastic into wax through a thermal conversion technology. The pyrolysis process is the thermal decomposition of materials at elevated temperatures in an inert atmosphere.

Pictured above: Michael Lowry TD., Pat Alley - Trifol Chairman, Dr. Thorsten Frick - H&R Germany

Having rigorously validated the technology at Queen's University Belfast, TRIFOL has piloted the plant in Portlaoise, and has now drafted a plan to scale up the proprietary pyrolysis process from 4,000 to 24,000 tonnes of plastic per year at its new facility in Littleton, Co. Tipperary in Ireland in close collaboration with waste feedstock providers (Bord Na Móna/AES, SABRINA/SIS).

A number of industrial leaders have also shown interest to the project end-products, including H&R Group from Germany and DOW Chemicals from Netherlands, who have indicated their tentative interest, should a number of specifications be met.

The scaling up will happen through the project PLASTIC2WAXLIFE (aka NEWLIFE2PLASTIC), with an overall project budget of €5m and expected EU grant of €3m under the EU LIFE Programme. The LIFE Programme is EU's funding instrument for the environment and climate action.

Projects like TRIFOL's PLASTIC2WAXLIFE are expected to be pivotal for Europe to become a climate-neutral continent by 2050. The potential of this technology is very significant and most major recycling centres of scale could in time have a plant of this scale to transform waste plastic. TRIFOL were assisted in its application for this EU grant aid by the advisory firm MAGFI Ltd "Sustainability in Action" and our partners in the application, H&R Germany, DOW Chemicals Netherlands, Whirlpool International, Turmec Engineering, Bord na Móna and Process Facility Group International [PFGI] – consulting engineers Cork. We greatly value the support of the EU Commission, the Irish government and Michael Lowry TD for our project.

On the occasion of signing of the grant agreement, Pat Alley, Founder and Chairman of TRIFOL stated "We all have a responsibility to tackle our plastic waste crisis. Trifol are delighted to be in the vanguard of turning plastic waste into valuable eco wax. Our process is innovative and highly scalable, and has enormous potential to reduce and reuse plastic waste. We are delighted with the support from the LIFE Programme and the European Commission. This EU Grant to Trifol through the LIFE programme is a testimony that Trifol continue the work we are doing to find a new life for waste plastic and to reduce the impact of waste plastic on our environment.

"In recent weeks we also secured significant new investment from Hydrogen Utopia International - our shared ambition is to produce green hydrogen as a replacement for fossil fuel in the transport and logistics sector in Ireland. We can only succeed if we work together with our suppliers, end-users and the other stakeholders as a team."

One of the goals of TRIFOL under this project is also to establish TRIFOL as a Pyrolysis Centre of Excellence in Littleton, County Tipperary that would eventually contribute to the replication of the technological solution to several countries across Europe and globally .