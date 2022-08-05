68 housing units planned for Moangarriff area of Clonmel

Any submissions relating to the development must be made by August 10
A new residential development is planned for the Moangarriff area of Clonmel.
The plans include 68 residential units comprising 14 two-bed houses, 36 three-bed houses, 10 four-bed houses, four one-bed apartments and four two-bed apartments.
The plans also include the partial demolition of the existing boundary wall, together with all roads, footpaths, underground services, connection to an existing foul sewer, additions to the existing surface water drainage network, public open space and public lighting and associated site boundary and site development works.
Michael Morrissey has applied to Tipperary County Council for planning permission for the development. The planner is Paul Killeen and the architects are Kenneth Hennessy Architects, Anglesea Street, Clonmel.
The application for planning permission was submitted on July 7 and a decision is due by August 31.
Any submissions must be made to the county council by next Wednesday, August 10.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.