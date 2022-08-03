Irish Water is reporting supply issues in two areas of Tipperary

Irish Water is investigating an issue in Cashel
Cashel
Irish Water says they are investigating reports of a supply disruption in Cashel.
John Street and the surrounding areas may be affected.
Irish Water says they will provide more information when it is available.
Lickfinn
Separately Irish Water is scheduling works to repair a burst water main which may cause supply disruptions to Lickfinn and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place from 8:30am until 3pm, August 4.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.