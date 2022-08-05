Search

05 Aug 2022

Back to school: Tipperary councillor calls for education to be 'genuinely free'

Back to school: Tipperary councillor calls for education to be 'genuinely free'

Back to school: Tipperary councillor calls for education to be 'genuinely free'

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Aug 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Following the publication of the annual Barnardos survey on back to school costs, Cllr Fiona Bonfield has said it’s time to make education genuinely free.

“It’s time for a step change from this Government and see movement to making education genuinely free,” said the Labour councillor.

Cllr Bonfield said that it was clear from the report that the increase in the Back to School allowance was only “tinkering around the edges”.

She said that many worried parents in Tipperary had contacted her office asking for support at this really challenging time for families.

“What is needed is for the State to provide for books, shoes, uniforms for children in September,” she said.

The Nenagh district councillor said that over half of respondents confirmed that the increased cost of living was making this year more challenging in terms of back to school costs.

“The cost of living isn’t some abstract concept and families in Tipperary are really feeling it in their pockets,” said Cllr Bonfield.

She pointed out that last April, Labour had called for the budget to be brought forward in anticipation of the summer pinch point for parents.

“A Labour Budget would make school books free to all school children,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media