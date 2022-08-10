UPDATE: Irish Water is carrying out works in the Cappawhite area

Irish Water is carrying out works in the Cappawhite area today
Irish Water has said it is carrying out leak reduction works in Ayle, Cappawhite today, August 10.
The works are to be completed by 4pm.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
