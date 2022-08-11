Irish Water is working on an issue in the Thomastown area
Irish Water is reporting a reservoir interruption which may affect customers in Golden, Kilfeacle and Thomastown and the surrounding areas.
The works are to be completed by 8pm today, August 11.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
