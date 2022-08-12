Preparations underway for return of Iverk Agricultural Show after break of two years

The Iverk Agricultural Show near Carrick-on-Suir is returning on Saturday, August 27 after a two-year Covid pandemic break and for the first time ever boasts a prize fund of more than €100,000 for the competitions it will be hosting.

The organising committee is busy preparing the showgrounds at Piltown for the influx of more than 20,000 visitors to the show, which is the South East’s biggest showcase of all that is best in agriculture and rural life.

Over the past two years, the committee has made some landscaping improvements to the showgrounds and a new wall mural has been painted at the entrance that is attracting a lot of public interest.

“We are looking forward to the best show ever,” said Iverk Show Chairman Robert Dowley.

“With over €100,000 in prizes for the first time, there is something for everyone from international show jumping superstars to dogs, poultry, crafts and vintage machinery to fashion, all-day entertainment and much, much more.”

He pointed out this is not the first time the Iverk Show has bounced back after a break. In 1892 and 1951, after a break of ten years in both cases, the revival shows came back stronger than ever.

Mr Dowley said they are looking forward to some new competitions and events. There will be fabulous prizes to be won in the new Best Dressed Lady and Gentlemen contests. The men’s prize will be sponsored by the 5*Merrion Hotel in Dublin and there will be a €500 voucher for Kilkenny’s Red Mills superstore for the ladies.

Pride of place in the cattle section will be the Aldi Irish Angus Cattle Society for the Irish Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championships.

There will be 47 different competition classes in the cattle section with a prize fund of €67,000 to be won.

The show horse and pony classes continue to offer opportunities for all equestrian enthusiasts.

One of the highlights will be the Frank Knight and Morris Oil sponsored All-Ireland Broodmare and Foal Team final. The side saddle riding classes are always beautiful to watch and so graceful.

There will be 22 showjumping competitions that will take place over four arenas.

The show will also be an occasion to showcase your pet pooch. There will be 25 dog classes and all dogs are welcome. Entries will be taken on the day.

The flower arrangers will create their own magic with very interesting themes this year. The children’s class “All Creatures Great and Small” will be a tribute to the imagination of young people.

Classes for young people have always been a feature of the Iverk Show.

In the 1800s the local primary schools had a school garden to encourage pupils to grow vegetables. The best plot won a prize for the child and the teacher supervisor.

Show visitors will also have the baking, arts and crafts and photography classes to check out.

There will be more than 50 entries competing for the top prize to the show's famous cherry cake competition.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to browse around more than 300 trade stands along with a food market, garden area.

There will also be plenty of entertainment for children.

The Iverk fashion show catwalk, meanwhile, will be heaving with style and there will also be a bonny baby competition for tots under 18 months old.

Free parking will be provided for visitors with a special area for people with disabilities.

For further information log onto www.iverkshow.ie. You can also follow the Iverk Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.