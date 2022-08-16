Irish Water has scheduled leak reduction works in two areas of Tipperary this week
Irish Water has scheduled National Leakage Reduction Programme works in two areas of Tipperary this week.
From 1 am to 6am on Wednesday, August 17, step testing will be carried out in the Limerick Junction area.
Carron, Barronstown and surrounding areas may also be affected.
Temporary traffic management will also be in place.
On Thursday August 18 leak detection works in Donohill will run from 1am to 6am.
The surrounding areas may also experience supply disruptions.
A traffic management plan will be in place in the Donohill area.
Irish Water recommends customers allow 2-3 hours for supply to fully return after the completion of works.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.