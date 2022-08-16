ALERT : Alternative water supply now available in Ballingarry

ALERT : Alternative water supply now available in the Ballingarry area
Irish Water has announced an alternative water supply will be available at Ballingarry Primary School from 9:30am on Tuesday, August 16, to 6pm on Wednesday, August 17.
Members of the public must use their own sterilised containers to transport water from the school home.
Irish Water advises that Water be boiled before use as there is no way to ensure all containers will not contaminate the supply.
The tanker/bowser and dispensing tap provided by Irish Water are sterile.
The alternative supply is being provided due to a pump station interruption in the Commons.
Works to resolve the issue are expected to be complete tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17, at 6pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.