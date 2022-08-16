Garda centenary run to be held in Templemore tomorrow
To mark the Centenary of An Garda Síochána, a run is being held in Templemore on Wednesday, August 17, at 1pm.
The race is confined to members and staff of An Garda Síochána, and at present, there are over 800 entries.
The race will take place around Cloone, a route known to all gardaí from their time spent training in Templemore.
We welcome those returning to town for the race and hope you all catch up with some old friends.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.