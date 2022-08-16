Search

16 Aug 2022

Contractor appointed and due to commence building nine new homes in Cashel

'I am thrilled that a South Tipperary based contractor has been recently appointed and is due to commence work on the town centre site in the coming weeks' - Councillor Declan Burgess

Cllr Declan Burgess stands opposite the old O'Connors supermarket, soon to be transformed into new housing

16 Aug 2022 3:15 PM

Cashel-based Councillor Declan Burgess has informed the public that Tipperary County Council has successfully completed the part 8 planning process to build nine new housing units at the old O’Connor shop at the top of Boherclough Street. 

The development consists of the construction of a new, social housing development of 9 No. dwellings on a 0.19-hectare site of an existing disused supermarket and adjoining derelict house at the junction of Boherclough Street and DeerparkRoad in Cashel town. 

Works will comprise of the demolition of two existing disused dwellings and the construction of nine housing units comprising three 2-bedroom, two-storey houses, four  1-Bedroom apartments and two 2-Bedroom apartments at the junction of Deerpark Road and Boherclough Street, Cashel.

Works also comprise provision of new roundabout, road realignment, internal site access roads, footpaths, underground services, drainage systems, car parking, boundary treatments, landscaping, open spaces, connection to existing sewers and watermain and all associated site works.

“I am thrilled that a South Tipperary based contractor has been recently appointed and is due to commence work on the town centre site in the coming weeks. This will have major benefit to our community. While providing much needed housing, we are also re-developing this derelict property in the town” said Declan.

 

“I’m delighted our local authority is undertaking this project. Nine housing units will make the world of difference to many Cashel families seeking social housing support from our council. It’s not before time” said Cashel’s Burgess.

 

“I welcome the news that my ongoing representations have been taken on board, that there are plans to incorporate the provision of a new roundabout at this junction. It is also imperative that Tipperary County Council include safe pedestrian access and adequate parking at this location. I want to thank the officials in the local authority for working with me on this project” concluded the Fine Gael representative.

