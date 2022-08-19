Crime: Tipperary gardaí are investigating theft of a valuable power washer
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating the theft of a valuable power-washing machine at Clonmore, Rathcabbin.
The machine was reported stolen overnight on Thursday, August 11.
Also under investigation is a trespassing offence reported at Clonaslee, Nenagh, at 2am last Friday.
An individual was disturbed on a person's property in the estate and fled the scene.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.