A week of temporary traffic management measures are planned for road in Fethard area

Tipperary County Council has announced there will be temporary traffic management measures on the R-706 at The Valley Fethard from Tuesday, August 23 to Wednesday, August 31 to facilitate road works.
The temporary traffic management measures will be in place from 8am to 5pm daily.
Local access will be maintained and diversions will be in place as the works progress.
