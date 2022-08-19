Brendan Gleeson urges Tipperary coffee lovers to host for North Tipp Hospice

Brendan Gleeson has called on coffee lovers in North Tipperary to get brewing in a bid to raise €1.5million for “life-affirming” Hospice services across Ireland.

The Hollywood star, whose father comes from Thurles, kick-started the Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice yesterday, August 18, which has raised over €41.5 million since its inception and this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.

He joined Hospice hosts and volunteers at the iconic Bewley’s café on Grafton St., urging hosts to get creative with their coffee morning social and organise an event on Thursday September 22nd. “While your illness has defined you as a patient, hospice care looks beyond your illness and sees you as a whole person - with wishes, goals, hobbies and interests,” said the legendary actor, whose late parents were cared for in St Francis’ Hospice in Dublin.

Gleeson, 67, whose latest film, The Banshees of Inisherin, is due out in October, insisted patients are “so well looked after, allowing them to live as full and independent lives as possible, for as long as possible. It takes great courage for patients and families to avail of hospice services to ensure that their loved ones’ needs are met at this important time in their lives. In my experience, hospice care is life affirming and enriching.

“This year we really want to see people in North Tipperary to get creative with their events and coffee creations and take time together with loved ones to help make this the best year yet.”

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement represents 26 Hospice and specialist palliative home care providers supporting patients and their families nationwide. Funds raised locally stay local and go back into each local hospice service, helping to pay for medical and general staff, palliative care beds, home care visits, specialist equipment and new hospice builds.

Communities right across North Tipperary are urged to simply gather a group on Thursday, September 22nd, and do coffee your way, to help raise much needed funds to support the work of North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Eileen Kennedy, secretary of the North Tipperary Hospice Movement said: “We are delighted Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice is back for another year raising funds in support of Hospice in-patient and community services around Ireland.

"The ongoing support for this campaign over the last 30 years is a testament to the generosity of our coffee morning hosts, donors, ambassadors, and our long-time sponsor Bewley’s. The funds raised each year by the Irish public ensure we continue to provide vital support to individual patients and their families every day”.

Jason Doyle, Managing Director at Bewley’s Ireland & UK, described the 30-year partnership with Hospice as ‘very special’. “After a difficult couple of years for fundraising, we hope people across Ireland will dig deep and make this a landmark year for the Bewley's Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice,” he said. “At the heart of our business is a commitment to care for people and communities, so we urge everyone to host a coffee morning social to help support the incredible work Hospice carries out every day.”

*Register to host a coffee morning on Thursday, September 22nd, or on a date that suits you, at: www.hospicecoffeemorning. ie or Callsave 0818 995 996. Hosts are provided with a free Coffee Morning Pack containing Bewley’s coffee, posters and invitations.