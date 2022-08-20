Man caught with cocaine in Tipperary loses penalty 'discount' due to late plea
A man who pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine in Thurles was given “no discount” on his penalty by Judge Andrew Cody at Nenagh District Court.
John Connors, with an address given as 5 Greendale Court, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, was charged with possession of cocaine valued at €50 at Liberty Square, Thurles, on January 1, 2020.
Sgt Tom Hanrahan told the court that Mr Connors had been observed “acting suspiciously” and searched by the gardaí who discovered a white powder which was subsequently found to be cocaine on analysis.
His solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said that Mr Connors, 37, who is in custody on other matters, was now willing to plead guilty to the offence.
However, Judge Cody said that while having €50 worth of cocaine was “relatively minor”, if there were such a thing in relation to cocaine, Mr Connors was someone who had insisted on the drug being sent for analysis.
“When someone insists on that and when a case has been before the court eight times, during which he could have pleaded, he loses any discount on his penalty,” he said.
Judge Cody fined Mr Connors €400.
