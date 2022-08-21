Cashel artist Billy O’Dwyer Bob to launch new album What Do You Dream

Cashel based Singer Songwriter Billy O'Dwyer Bob
Award-winning Cashel Singer/Songwriter Billy O'Dwyer Bob is to launch his fourth album, an all-original 12-track CD titled What Do You Dream.
Billy, who has been writing songs for many years, cites his influences as ranging from Irish songwriters such as Percy French, Johnny McEvoy and Christy Moore to country folk legends such as Willie Nelson, John Prine and Johnny Cash. His own music is of a country folk style with a traditional flavour.
Billy’s songs have been recorded by other artists including Daniel O’Donnell, who had a hit with his song Tipperary Girl.
All of Billy’s albums are self-released and he is currently working on his fifth album. Tickets on sale: August 23.
