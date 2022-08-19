Search

19 Aug 2022

Gardaí release new figures on hate crime in Tipperary

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

19 Aug 2022 8:45 PM

An Garda Síochána recorded less than ten hate crimes in Tipperary in 2021.

This is according to new 2021 figures released today by An Garda Síochána on hate crime nationwide. 

The figures show that all of the incidents in the Tipperary division were logged as crimes (as opposed to non-crime). 

An Garda Síochána says to protect the anonymity of the victims, exact numbers are redacted if the total number is under ten.

The incidents breakdown shows that crimes in Tipperary included public order offences, minor assault and criminal damage. 

Discriminatory motives included race and nationality.  


Nationally

Nationwide 448 hate crimes & hate related (non-crime) incidents were recorded in 2021

Of these, 389 were hate crimes, and 59 were hate-related (non-crime) incidents.

A total of 483 discriminatory motives were recorded, with some incidents having more than one. 

Race accounted for 44%, followed by Sexual Orientation at 15% and nationality at 14%. 

Incidents were recorded across all nine Discriminatory motives.

Discriminatory motives are disability, gender, sexual orientation, race, colour, nationality, ethnicity, religion and age. 

 Public Order 35% made up the most prominent type of crime, followed by minor assaults (18%) and criminal damage (11%).

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman says that the new procedures introduced in 2020 are helping the gardai understand hate crime motives and address them. 

She also said that the figures released are first from the Garda Diversity and Integration Strategy and provide a baseline going forward. 

"Everyone has a right to live safely. Hate crimes have a huge impact on victims because they are targeted because of who they are, and they also have a significant impact on the wider community.

" I want to thank that wider community, NGOs and the media for consistently highlighting the issue of hate crime, and I urge any person who has experienced or observed prejudice to come forward and report those incidents to us.

"I can assure people that complaints will be dealt with thoroughly and professionally," said Assistant Commissioner Hilman.

