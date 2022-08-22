ALERT: Commuters on Tipperary rail line advised of delays

Commuters on Tipperary rail line advised of delays this afternoon
Iarnród Éireann has said on social media that the Cork to Heuston service has terminated at Limerick Junction.
This is due to a technical issue.
Commuters are advised this will have 'knock-on delays' to the service between Limerick Junction and Thurles.
UPDATE: Iarnród Éireann say the 1:25pm service is running 70minutes behind.
Update:— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) August 22, 2022
12:25 Cork - Heuston has terminated in Limerick Junction due to a technical issue onboard.
Knock-on delays to services between Limerick Junction and Thurles.
Update to follow. -CL https://t.co/SbG5HtEyL4
