Check out this beautiful 'turn key' house for sale just outside Clonmore village
A beautiful 'turn-key' property is on sale just 1km from Clonmore village for €325,000.
The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is located in Graffin.
Other highlights include an attic space suited to conversion, a garden and a garage.
The house is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson.
Ralph O’Callaghan pictured watching the fire he lit on Kenny's Rock in the River Suir in Carrick-on-Suir in the early hours of August 15.
The family of Tipperary Rose Aisling 0'Donovan have thanked everybody that has supported Aisling o ver the last few months
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.