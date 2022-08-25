Two days of road works in Ballingarry from Friday
Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management on the L-6117-0 Ballinastick, Ballingarry, from August 26- 27 from 8am to 5pm.
Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.
