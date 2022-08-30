Burglars stole thousands of euros worth of power tools and a quad bike from shed in rural Tipperary community

Burglars stole thousands of euros worth of power tools and a quad bike from a shed in the Mullinahone area last week.
Two welders, a consaw, compressor, chainsaw, chopsaw were among the tools stolen along with a black Yamaha quad bike from the shed located next to a house at Kylefreaghane, Mullinahone.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the break-in took place between 2am and 3am last Thursday, August 25.
She said gardaí have conducted house-to-house enquiries in the area as part of the investigation into this crime.
The Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone with information that may assist them trace the culprits and the stolen property to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
