Irish Water are asking people to conserve water as some areas of Tipperary come under pressure

Irish Water is urging households in Tipperary to conserve water.
They said drought conditions are putting pressure on supply in some areas.
Those areas include:
Irish Water is asking the public to take the following steps:
If you experience very low flow or pressure, lower than neighbouring properties, Irish Water says you may have a service pipe leak.
Irish Water’s First-Fix-Free Scheme can help with the location and repair of external leaks. Details at www.water.ie or call 1800 278 278
Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Colin Cunningham said:
“We are appealing to residents, businesses and the farming community in Tipperary to reduce their water usage as the situation worsens.
"We are asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone during the daytime and that the businesses of Tipperary can continue to operate as normal.
“We will continue to work with our colleagues in Tipperary County Council to monitor and manage supplies across the county to ensure the people in the area have a safe and reliable water supply,” said Mr Cunningham.
