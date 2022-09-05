Search

05 Sept 2022

Tipperary TD joins rural deputies in demand for action to mitigate energy crisis

Tipperary TD joins rural deputies in demand for action to mitigate energy crisis

Tipperary TD joins rural deputies in demand for action to mitigate energy crisis

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Sept 2022 1:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

DTipperary TD Michael Lowry and the Regional Group of TDs are tabling a Private Members Motion to be debated on the resumption of the Dáil on September 14 to call for emergency legislation to be introduced to keep the lights on this winter and ensure that it is affordable for families and businesses. 

"The reality is that the current crisis has been caused by the mismanagement of electricity supplies, which is now causing serious financial hardship to families and businesses throughout the country," said Deputy Lowry. 

The emergency legislation should provide for the following:

- A ban on any threat to turn off the electricity supply to domestic customers and critical social infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, nursing homes, etc

- To facilitate this, Data Centres and other high energy users must be directed to use their emergency backup generators at all times of peak electricity demand

- Immediately reopen 250 megawatts of power generation at the Midland Power Stations in Lanesboro and Shannonbridge, to be fueled by biomass, which is presently lying idle despite a 10-year lifespan being left in both of those plants

- The existing biomass supplies should be supplemented with an immediate suspension of the requirement for licenses for the felling and thinning of forestry. 

- Re-commission Derrybrien Wind Farm and ringfence all profits for a local community & environmental benefit fund.

"These measures should be introduced for a period of 36 months until we overcome the current electricity supply crisis," according to the Regional Group. 

They are also demanding that the Minister for Energy Eamon Ryan secure EU-wide agreement at the forthcoming Energy Council for the immediate decoupling of the link between gas prices and electricity prices, which are inflating electricity prices whether generated by natural gas or not. 

The State, as the only EU country without natural gas storage, should urgently provide a natural gas storage reserve, they said.

"Finally, we are calling on the Government to establish an Energy Support Scheme for businesses as some businesses are experiencing a 200%-300% increase in utility costs," said the rural TDs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media