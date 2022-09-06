PROPERTY: This deceptively small looking house in Thurles may be a perfect family home
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Thurles looks like the ideal family home.
It is on sale for €325,000 and is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson.
It has a beautifully landscaped garden and is located near the town.
Other highlights include reception rooms and two garages/workshops.
