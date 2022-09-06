Gardaí investigate attempt to steal trailer in Fethard area

Gardaí are investigating an attempt to steal a flat bed trailer in the Fethard area last Friday night/Saturday morning.
The trailer was located in the yard of a house at Clonbrogan, Fethard.
Meanwhile, the lock on the door of a garage at Kiltinan, Fethard was forced open but no property was stolen from the garage.
Anyone with information that may assist gardaí in solving these crimes should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
Cashel Town’s Sean McCormack goes full stretch to try and win the ball from Jason Coffey (Suirside) during Sunday’s Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 game played at Grange.
There were tears last week at Slievenamon Golf Club when Mary Butler, a well-loved member of the office, said goodbye. The occasion was marked with a presentation by Lady Captain, Mairead O'Donnell
