09 Sept 2022

Gavin McGuirk Golf Tournament to help purchase heart defibrillators in county Tipperary

Gavin McGuirk Golf Tournament to help purchase heart defibrillators in county Tipperary

A two-day golf tournament has been arranged for Friday September 16 and Saturday, September 17 at Cahir Park Golf Club in memory of the late Gavin McGuirk.

09 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

A two-day golf tournament has been arranged for Friday September 16 and Saturday, September 17 at Cahir Park Golf Club in memory of the late Gavin McGuirk.

The organisers are hoping to raise monies for the Irish Heart Foundation and Cahir Lions Club heart defibrillators.
It will be a team and individual competition. Best two scores out of teams of four and individual stableford competition.
For more info you can contact Finton McGuirk by emailing him at finton.mcguirk @gmail.com or you can text/ring Dermot O’Brien (O’Brien Pharmacy, Cahir) on 087 6685687.

Bookings need to be confirmed by Friday, September 2.
Tee Box sponsorship available, also raffle.

