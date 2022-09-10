Tipperary village to hold fundraiser on Sunday morning for parish hall - pop in after Mass!

Emly will host a weekend of activities from August 19-21 to mark National Heritage Week.
FUNDRAISER FOR PARISH HALL
Coffee/tea, Cakes and Raffle – Sunday, September 11, after Mass, in Byrne’s Tavern, Emly.
This fundraiser is in aid of the Parish Hall to help help with the maintenance of this fine facility for the benefit of parishioners and for the use - at very reasonable cost for groups and organisations (including our local school).
A call goes out to all who are adept at baking to make cakes /confectionery and drop them in to Byrnes Tavern on Sunday, 10.30 onwards.
Also, a raffle with first prize a hamper (on display at Callanan’s) and a range of prizes.
The first Tipperary/Kilkenny Cross Border Challenge Golf Classic takes place on Saturday, September 24 in Rathdowney
