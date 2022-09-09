EVENTS: Check out what's happening in Tipperary this weekend

Search

09 Sept 2022

09 Sept 2022 7:15 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are seven events from around the Premier County this Saturday and Sunday. 

THURLES FARMER’SFARMER’S MARKET

Thurles Farmer’s Market will be on Saturday from 9am to 12:30 at the Greyhound Stadium. 

This week the market organisers say they have a new trader- Deirdre and Alicia O’Keefe, who will offer a selection of hen and duck eggs. 

Crafts, baked goods and other food items are also available. 

TEMPLEMORE CAMOGIE CLUB SPONSORED WALK

Templemore Camogie Club is holding a sponsored walk/ climb or the Devil’s Bit on Saturday from 10am. 

Light refreshments will be provided. 

Donations can be made to any committee member or made online on Gofundme.

MOYNE SOCIAL DANCING

Social dancing will be on Saturday night from 9pm until midnight at the Moyne Community Centre. 

Admission is €10, and refreshments are provided. 

ANNUAL SOLEMN NOVENA

The annual Solemn Novena will continue this weekend in Holycross.

Anointing of the Sick will take place on Saturday, September 10, at 2pm.

Blessing of Infants will take place on Sunday at 2:30pm. 

HARVEST PROCESSION WORKSHOPS- CLONMEL

Clonmel Applefest is hosting a circus skills workshop on Saturday at 11am with Rónan Mc Loughlin of Rogú.

Attendees will learn the basics of the arts of poi and staff spinning. 

The workshop will be held in Showgrounds shopping centre, across from Eason’s. 

The workshop is suitable for adults and teens only. 

Registration details can be found here

Clonmel Applefest is also hosting a costume and headdress-making workshop with Elke & Grainne Wilson on Saturday. 

The workshop will take place in unit 9 of the Showgrounds Shopping Centre from 2pm to 5pm. 

Registration details here.

NEWCASTLE COMMUNITY FIRST RESPONDERS OPEN DAY

Newcastle Community First Responders are holding a free open day on this Sunday. 

There will be a coffee morning from 10am to 12 pm and activities like face-painting from 1pm. 

The event will be held on the Newcastle GAA grounds. 

DISCARD AND SELECT EXHIBITION-ROSCREA

Lynne Hoare’s Discard and Select exhibition is on display in the Black Mills in Roscrea until September 18. 

The exhibition is open on both Saturday and Sunday between 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4:30pm. 

 

